OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A young woman testified this week that a man repeatedly raped her at a San Leandro apartment in 2012 after he offered her a ride and to take her to lunch after she met him.

The woman, described in court only as Jane Doe, alleged that James Duckett, 34, of Oakland sexually assaulted her on Aug. 14, 2012, as her 3-year-old son listened just a few feet away.

During her testimony on Monday and Tuesday the woman said she told Duckett to stop but he told her to “just shut up or else.”

The woman said she finally was able to flee with her son and get help after Duckett raped her for the third time.

She said, “I just wanted to get my son and go to get away from him.”

Jane Doe said that in addition to the trauma of being sexually assaulted she suffered two cracked teeth when Duckett punched her and she had black eyes for several weeks. The woman said “it was embarrassing” and she tried to cover up her black eyes with makeup.

Duckett, who was indicted by an Alameda County criminal grand jury last May, is also accused of sexually assaulting his 9-year-old stepdaughter in Oakland in 2012 and 2013.

Duckett is charged with a total of 13 counts, including rape, intercourse with a child 10 years or younger and sodomy.

Duckett’s competency has been questioned several times since he was arrested, according to court documents.

He was found not competent to stand trial at one point but then was restored to competency.

Duckett rocked back and forth during the testimony in his trial, which is set to continue on Wednesday.

