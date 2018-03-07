RENO, Nevada (CBS SF) — As Tesla prepares to bring the first electric semi-truck to market, the automaker is beginning to test the trucks for delivery runs.

On Wednesday afternoon, CEO Elon Musk posted a picture of two semis setting out on their first delivery run from the Gigafactory near Reno to the company’s plant in Fremont.

“First production cargo trip of the Tesla Semi heavy duty truck, carrying battery packs from the Gigafactory in the Nevada mountains to the car factory in California,” Musk said.

Musk unveiled the big-rig at an event last November, claiming the semi-truck would be capable of traveling 500 miles on an electric charge. The distance between the Gigafactory and the Fremont plant is about 260 miles.

Walmart and Anheuser-Busch are among several major companies who have already placed deposits for the truck, which is expected to cost between $150,000 and $200,000.

The truck is expected to launch in 2019.