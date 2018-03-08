Filed Under:China, Elon Musk, President Donald Trump, Tesla, Tesla Motors

(CNN Money) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk wants his electric car company to be competitive in China, and he’s asking for President Trump’s help.

After Trump jotted off a tweet about America’s “massive” trade deficit with China, Musk responded with a question: “Do you think the US & China should have equal & fair rules for cars?”

He said all Tesla vehicles shipped to China face a 25% import tax while a “Chinese car coming to the US only pays 2.5%, a tenfold difference.”

“I am against import duties in general, but the current rules make things very difficult. It’s like competing in an Olympic race wearing lead shoes,” Musk wrote.

“We raised this with the prior administration and nothing happened,” he added. “Just want a fair outcome, ideally where tariffs/rules are equally moderate. Nothing more. Hope this does not seem unreasonable,” another tweet said.

The Twitter exchange came one week after Trump announced plans to slap a 25% tariff on steel and a 10% tariff on aluminum, sparking fears of a trade war.

Trump Administration officials said that policy could become official this week. An announcement is expected Thursday afternoon.

© Copyright 2018 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch