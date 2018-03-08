OAKLAND (KPIX) — Anger and emotions ran high at a BART Board meeting in Oakland Thursday as the family of a man fatally shot by a BART police officer made their latest demand for justice.

At the meeting, the family renewed its calls for the agency to take action.

KPIX 5 spoke to the BART Chief of Police who said nothing has really changed. The officer who shot and killed Sahleem Tindle near the West Oakland BART Station on January 3 is still on active duty.

Tindle’s family and supporters on Thursday returned to the BART Board of Directors meeting demanding that the officer be fired.

The BART board message at the meeting was clear: they don’t have the authority to fire the officer.

But the board offered another message as well; one of sympathy for Tindle’s family.

“Any mother who lost their child by the hand of the state deserves an opportunity to express their first amendment right,” said BART Director Lateefah Simmon.

It was the second meeting in a row that Tindle’s family crowded into, its members one after another calling for BART Police Officer Joseph Mateu to be fired and charged in connection with the shooting.

In the body camera video from Officer Matue released by the BART Police Department, the officer is seen running towards the sound of gunshots.

When he arrives at the scene where Tindle and another man are struggling, he screams “Let me see your hands!” several times before shooting Tindle in the back.

In the released video, authorities circled what’s believed to be a gun in Tindle’s hands before officer Mateu shot him.

Tindle’s family maintains he was just defending himself by trying wrestle the gun out of the other man’s hands.

“We are tired. We are tired of this police brutality and them getting away with it getting off the hook scot free,” said Sahleem Tindle’s father, Kavin Tindle.

Tindle’s supporters left the BART meeting to march down the street, chanting and holding signs. They have vowed to return to every meeting until they get what they see as justice.