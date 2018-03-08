South Korea national security adviser Chung Eui-yong. (CBS)

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS SF) — President Donald Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un within the next few weeks, according to a statement from a South Korean official at the White House Thursday.

South Korea National Security Advisor Chung Eui-Yong said Kim “expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible. President Trump appreciated the briefing and said he would meet Kim Jong Un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization.”

Chung also said Kim pledged North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests.