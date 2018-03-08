CONCORD (CBS SF) — San Francisco-based ride-hailing company Lyft announced Thursday it is partnering with the Contra Costa Transportation Authority to further develop its self-driving vehicle technology in Concord.

The partnership will allow Lyft to test and develop its self-driving vehicles at GoMentum Station, a 5,000-acre autonomous vehicle proving grounds in Concord that is managed by the CCTA.

“At Lyft, we believe in a future where self-driving cars make transportation safer and more accessible to everyone,” Luc Vincent, vice president of engineering at Lyft, said in a statement.

“By partnering with GoMentum Station, we’re able to test our self-driving systems in a secure facility and advance our technology in an efficient way,” Vincent said.

Last year, Lyft announced it was building an open self-driving system at its Level 5 Engineering Center in Palo Alto. Vehicles developed there will then move to Concord to be tested at GoMentum Station.

The station is where the CCTA collaborates with auto and equipment manufacturers, technology companies, researchers, and other public agencies to develop the next generation of transit innovations. It has previously partnered with Mercedes-Benz to test automated traffic signals that “communicate” with vehicles.

In 2014, the CCTA announced it would begin using the grounds to test self-driving vehicle technology.

