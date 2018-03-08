SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three family members charged with murder in connection with the death of a man found near San Francisco’s Union Square last month pleaded not guilty during their arraignment Wednesday, prosecutors said.

Christopher Hardee, 47, Nicole Hardee, 40, and Kayleb Hardee, 19, have all been charged with murder, robbery, burglary, and conspiracy, according to court records.

The trio, all Petaluma residents, is accused of killing 31-year-old San Francisco resident Andrew Emmett.

On Feb. 7, officers responded around 6:35 p.m. to a report of an unresponsive man in a wheelchair in the 500 block of Post Street. There, they found Emmett outside suffering from numerous cuts and bruises and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide investigators were able to quickly identify the Hardee family as suspects and at about 2 p.m. the next day, San Francisco and Petaluma police served search warrants in the 100 block of Marshall Avenue in Petaluma where they arrested them.

Christopher Hardee, Nicole Hardee and Kayleb Hardee are all being held without bail and they’re set to appear in court next on March 23, according to court records.

