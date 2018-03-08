VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed an 18-year-old female pedestrian, Vallejo police said Thursday.

Detectives said they wanted to speak with Vincent Fitzer in connection with the crash. Fitzer should come to the police department and ask to speak with Officer Waylon Boyce regarding the collision.

If anyone knows Fitzer’s whereabouts they are asked to call (707) 648-4013.

Investigators said that the Vallejo police received a call at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday reporting a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Vervais Avenue near Fleming Avenue East.

On arrival, officers found that a 1994 GMC Suburban was travelling north on Vervais Ave. and stopped somewhere near Elna Dr.

The vehicle, for an unknown reason, began to roll backward down Vervais with the driver behind the wheel. The driver apparently attempted to negotiate the corner of Vervais Ave. and Fleming Avenue East.

But the suburban left the roadway and struck a pedestrian walking on the sidewalk. The SUV continued south on Vervais where it overturned and came to rest on the sidewalk.

The driver of the vehicle fled from the scene on foot.

An 18-year-old female Vallejo resident suffered severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Unfortunately, she died due to her injuries. Her name was being withheld pending notification of family members.