Filed Under:Artak Harutyunyan, Card Skimming, Denys Osetskyi, Fremont, Gas Station, Identity theft, Iurii Osetskyi, Vasiliy Polyak

FREMONT (KPIX 5) – Fremont Police said they have dismantled part of a sophisticated crime ring responsible for ripping people off at gas stations all over the Bay Area.

Police arrested four men from Los Angeles County who they say used gas pump skimmers to steal credit card information in five counties, including Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Mateo and San Francisco.

A Fremont patrol officer first noticed Iurii Osetskyi making multiple transactions at a Wells Fargo ATM in January. The officer said the man was found with $3,800 and more than 25 gift cards, but no ATM card.

(L-R) Artak Harutyunyan, Denys Osetskyi, Iurii Osetskyi and Vasiliy Polyak. (CBS)

(L-R) Artak Harutyunyan, Denys Osetskyi, Iurii Osetskyi and Vasiliy Polyak. (CBS)

The next day, his brother Denys was arrested after officers said cards, cash and electronics were found in his motel room.

Last week, investigators recovered nine Bluetooth-enabled gas pump card skimming devices, cloned debit cards and components to build more skimmers. The evidence turned up when police pulled over a suspicious car in Fremont. The driver, identified as Vasiliy Polyak, is a relative of the brothers.

A fourth man, Artak Harutyunyan, was also arrested on suspicion of identity theft.

Fremont Police believe the suspects could be tied to a transnational criminal organization with roots in the greater Los Angeles area.

Police are asking gas station managers and works across the Bay Area to check their pumps for skimmers.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Fremont police fraud detective Adam Foster at 510-790-6900 or via email at Afoster@fremont.gov.

Anonymous tips are also accepted via text by messaging “TIP FREMONTPD” along with the information to 888-777.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch