YOUNTVILLE, Napa County (CBS SF) — A gunman has opened fire and taken hostages at a veterans home in Napa County Friday, according to authorities.
The California Highway Patrol said the gunman was holding hostages at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.
KPIX 5 reported there were at least two hostages being held. CHP Officer John Fransen confirmed there was an active shooter situation but could not say how many hostages were being held. Fransen also declined to give any details on possible casualties.
Earlier CHP Officer Marc Renspurger said there were at least three hostages.
The Associated Press reported the husband of a worker at the veterans home said a gunman quietly came into a going-away party and let some leave, while keeping others hostage.
Larry Kamer told the AP his wife, Devereaux Smith, is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Pathway Home, a program which treats veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars with post-traumatic stress disorder. It was not known whether the suspect was receiving treatment at the facility.
Kamer told the AP his wife was inside the home’s dining hall and was not allowed to leave.
Police radio transmissions described the suspect as a male, 5-foot-6, with a rifle and a scope. At least 15-30 shots were fired at deputies, according to the radio transmission.
The Napa Valley Register reported police converged at the home following reports of a man in black wearing body armor and armed with an automatic weapon.
The Register reported the call came in at 10:20 a.m., and several dozen officers from multiple agencies were setting up a perimeter at the veterans home. The report also said the sheriff’s office reported a shot had been fired.
A witness told KPIX 5 dozens of emergency vehicles were racing along Highway 29 toward the veterans home, including at least four ambulances.
CHP Officer Robert Nacke said authorities were working to establish a hotline for family members to call for information.
According to Veterans Home of California website, the Yountville location is the largest veterans’ home in the United States, with about 1,000 aged or disabled veterans living at the home.