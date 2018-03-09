SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — While Senator Kamala Harris was giving a speech on Friday at the YMCA in San Francisco, reports of an active shooter in Napa County were pouring in and putting the issue of guns on everyone’s mind.

Harris said, “I don’t know what it could take in terms of any more tragedies to compel people in the United States Congress to have the courage to act.”

Sen. Harris said she thinks the Trump administration is using taxpayer money to engage in a political game.

Harris says she is troubled that the Trump administration is suing to stop California’s sanctuary laws, but she also has a theory about what’s really behind it.

“This administration is clearly attempting to put a target on California’s back and I think part of it is that they’re scared of the future,” Harris said.

She says that while the president is trying to roll back the clock, California is leading the way.

“Look at what California has done – and actually done it instead of just talking about it – in terms of investment in infrastructure,” Harris said.

While President Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions have criticized Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf for her decision to warn her city about planned ICE raids, Senator Harris is standing by Mayor Schaaf.

“I think Mayor Schaaf is doing exactly what she believes is in the best interest of her community and I support that 100 percent,” Harris said on Friday.

So far, Governor Jerry Brown has refused to comment.

President Trump has weighed in, saying, “What the mayor of Oakland did the other day was a disgrace.”

The Senator also talked about national gun control laws and foreign affairs.