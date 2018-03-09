WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A suspect arrested on suspicion of fatally beating a 60-year-old man in Walnut Creek Thursday night is being held on $1 million bail, police said Friday morning.

Hakim Madjour, 34, of Concord, was arrested on suspicion of murder, treated for minor injuries at John Muir Medical Center and booked at the Martinez Detention Facility, according to police.

The case began when officers responded to a construction site in the 1800 block of Lacassie Avenue around 6:52 p.m. They found a 60-year-old man on the ground with severe head wounds, police said.

Medical personnel worked to save the man, but he died of his injuries at the scene, according to police.

The officers allegedly found Madjour near the victim, police said. They learned that Madjour and the victim knew each other and were working as security guards at the construction site, according to police.

Madjour allegedly attacked the victim with a metal pole, police said. The officers recovered the pole and other evidence at the scene.

Madjour was arrested for murder and transported from the crime scene to the John Muir Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries. He was ultimately transported to the Martinez Detention Facility where he was booked.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time, according to Walnut Creek police.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to call Walnut Creek Police Department Detective Sergeant Andy Brown at 925-256-3553.

