HAYWARD (CBS SF) — The three right lanes of eastbound state Highway 92 in Hayward will be closed from Clawiter Road to Hesperian Boulevard late tonight through Sunday morning, Caltrans officials said.

The lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. tonight through 9 a.m. Sunday as Caltrans workers pave the roadway, according to Caltrans officials. The passing lane will be open.

Also, the Industrial Boulevard on-ramp will be closed during this time, Caltrans said. Traffic from the Industrial Boulevard on-ramp closure will be detoured to Hesperian Boulevard and then onto westbound Highway 92 to Industrial Boulevard.

Motorists should expect delays and allow extra time for their travels in the area, Caltrans said.

