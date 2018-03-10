Filed Under:Albert Wong, Crime, Fatal shooting, Gun violence, Jennifer Gonzales, Veterans Home of California, Veterans Home Shooting, Yountville, Yountville Veterans Home Shooting

YOUNTVILLE (CBS/AP) — A psychologist who was killed by a former patient at a veterans treatment facility in Yountville was seven months pregnant.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Yountville Veterans Home Shooting

Twenty-nine-year-old Jennifer Gonzales, a clinical psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System, is being remembered by friends for her commitment to both her family and her job.

Family friend Vasiti Ritova said Saturday that Gonzales was married a year ago and was supposed to travel to Washington D.C. this weekend to celebrate her wedding anniversary.

gonzales Psychologist Killed at Veterans Home Was Pregnant

Jennifer Gonzales. (CBS)

Ritova, whose niece cares for Gonzales’ grandmother, says she would visit her grandmother every weekend, sing to her and give her baths.

Marjorie Morrison, the founder of a nonprofit organization known as PsychArmor, says Gonzales was “brilliant” and did amazing work with veterans with PTSD.

