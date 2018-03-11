MOUNTAIN VIEW (KPIX) — The speed limit on the Stevens Creek Trail may be 15 miles per hour but, according to many who frequent this area, bicyclists go much faster.

Michael Jenkins and his wife walk the trail almost every day and they say they’ve almost collided with speeding cyclists.

“They get really close — the bicyclists. They get really, really close!” Jenkins said.

A common complaint is that the lanes are quite narrow in parts of the trail so, if someone is trying to pass, they’re likely to be in the other lane.

Stevens Creek Trail is adjacent to the Google campus, Microsoft, restaurants, a theater and shopping. It has become essentially a commuter path for people heading to and from work. Yolanda Westlund walks the trail several times a week and she says she’s seen a cyclist crash into a pedestrian.

One cyclist told KPIX he sometimes sees law enforcement clamping down on speeding cyclists. Still this is a trail of trials and tribulation for walkers and bikers whose numbers are rapidly outgrowing the space.

“It’s a beautiful trail,” Jenkins said. “It’s just you can’t do both.”