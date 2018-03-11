(CBS)

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A man was robbed with a gun to his head near downtown Palo Alto Saturday night and the suspect is still at large, police said.

The victim, a man in his twenties, was walking eastbound on the north sidewalk in the 500 block of Homer Avenue around 10:50 p.m., according to police.

The suspect came up behind him, demanding his wallet, police said.

The victim started running but the suspect caught up to him, shoved him down and put a handgun to his forehead, police said.

The victim gave the suspect his wallet and cellphone and the robber ran away westbound on Homer Avenue, according to police.

The suspect is described as about five feet inches tall with a thin build, wearing a white and red bandanna over his face, a dark-colored jacket and loose-fitting blue jeans.

Detectives are investigating the case and anyone with information is asked to call police at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or texted to (650) 383-8984.

