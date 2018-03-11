chp sonoma plane crash chp photo

VALLEY FORD (CBS SF) — A light aircraft crashed Sunday night near the Marin/Sonoma County border, severely injuring the pilot, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In a facebook post, the CHP said 911 callers reported the crash of a small plane at about 6:07 p.m. in the area of Valley Ford. A CHP helicopter and rescue units were immediately launched in an effort to locate the aircraft.

The crash was located in a field near School Street.

The pilot — a 73-year-old Sebastopol man — was discovery pinned inside the aircraft. Rescue crews had to use the “the jaws of life” to remove him. He had sustained major injuries.

Once extricated, CHP helicopter flew the pilot to the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital where he was being treated for major but non-life threatening injuries.

The crash was being investigated by the Sonoma County Sheriff Office and the FAA.