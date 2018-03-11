VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A three-alarm fire tore through an unoccupied commercial building in Vallejo early Sunday morning.

Crews arrived at the 16,000 square foot building in the 100 block of Corporate Place just before 5 a.m. and encountered heavy smoke and flames in the first two floors where a T-shirt and auto parts store had been housed, according to one Vallejo firefighter.

The blaze was largely knocked down by 7:30 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

