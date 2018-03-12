Filed Under:Democrats, House Intelligence Committee, Republicans, Trump Russia investigation
House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) (L) and Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX), who is heading the committee's investigation into the Russian intereference in the 2016 presidential elections, talk to each other during an open hearing in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center June 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(CBS News) — Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, announced that the House Intelligence Committee’s interview phase of its investigation into collusion and Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign has concluded. Conaway told reporters Monday, “We found no evidence that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it colluded with the Russians.”

The Intelligence Committee did find, however, that Russia took active measures to meddle in the 2016 election, and that the majority expects it to undertake similar measures again. Now, Conaway said, the committee will move on to write its report, the first draft of which the GOP majority will share with the Democratic minority tomorrow.

Conaway said that he would seek Democrats’ input to edit the report, and said he expected some of the process would be bipartisan, “with precious little pushback.” He also conceded that Democrats “may take a different interpretation of the facts or want to add a different conclusion.”

Conaway has led the committee’s investigation since Chairman Devin Nunes stepped away from the probe during an Office of Congressional Ethics probe into whether he had disclosed confidential information.

Committee Democrats are expected to issue a statement later on Monday evening.

 

