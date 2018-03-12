OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland police shot and killed a man armed with a handgun near the MacArthur BART station on Sunday night, authorities said.

Oakland fire officials responded to the 900 block of 40th Street at 6:17 p.m. to a report of a man down in the street, according to police.

Arriving firefighters immediately requested police back-up because the man was armed with a gun and threatening.

Plain-clothed officers responded to the scene, saw the man was armed and began giving the man “verbal commands.”

The man allegedly did not comply with the commands and gunfire erupted. Police said they treated the man for his wounds, but he died at the scene.

The man’s identity was not released. Investigators said the handgun was recovered at the scene.

Oakland police and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office were conducting separate investigations into the police shooting.