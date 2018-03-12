SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Traffic came to a standstill on the Golden Gate Bridge Monday night when a pedestrian was fatality struck, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One northbound lane reopened at about 10 p.m. and all other northbound lanes are expected to reopen at around 11 p.m.

Southbound lanes are open, but were briefly closed to allow emergency vehicles to arrive at the scene. The emergency vehicles traveled north from San Francisco on the southbound lanes of the bridge, according to CHP officials.

The CHP put out a statement at 9:30 p.m. stating that the bridge was closed due to the pedestrian fatality.

CHP officials said that it appears “the pedestrian entered the traffic lanes intent on self harm.”

The coroner’s office has been called to the scene to investigate, according to the CHP.

Drivers heading to Marin County are being advised to take the Bay Bridge to the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.