NOVATO (CBS SF) – Four suspects were in custody and five remained at large following a series of armed home invasion robberies in Petaluma that led to a pursuit to a neighborhood in Novato where residents are being asked to shelter in place Monday morning, authorities said.

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies responded shortly after 3 a.m. to multiple reports of armed home invasion robberies on Eugenia Drive and learned that the suspects targeted three different homes, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspects kicked in doors and confronted homeowners while looking for marijuana, and at least one homeowner was tied up and allegedly pistol-whipped, sheriff’s officials said.

Petaluma police spotted two vehicles leaving the area and tried to pull them over but a pursuit ensued. One vehicle, a white rented minivan, stopped on southbound U.S. Highway 101 prior to the San Marin Drive exit and five suspects fled west from the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators found multiple firearms in and around the van. One suspect was captured nearby but the other four remain at large, sheriff’s officials said.

The second suspect vehicle was found in the Novato Costco parking lot at 300 Vintage Way, where three suspects were taken into custody and one remains at large, according to the sheriff’s office.

Novato police said shortly after 5:45 a.m. that they were assisting the sheriff’s office in searching for suspects near the Fireman’s Fund campus at 777 San Marin Drive.

At 7:20 a.m., police said they were asking residents in the area of Wood Hollow Drive to shelter in place.

