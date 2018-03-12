VACAVILLE (CBS SF) – All three Solano Community College campuses were evacuated Monday after receiving two threatening calls claiming there were bombs at each location, according to authorities.

The Solano County Sheriff released a statement that said shortly after 12 p.m., a Solano Community College staff member received a telephone call from an unknown male subject who stated there were “bombs” on all three Solano Community College campuses.

A few minutes later, another staff member received a second call from an unknown female caller who made similar vague threats.

Out of an abundance of caution, the superintendent and president of Solano Community College decided to issue a mandatory evacuation order for all three college campuses, the sheriffs office said.

The Solano County Sheriffs office has law enforcement sweeping all the Solano Community College campuses after the threat and will provide updates as they becomes available.