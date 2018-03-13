(Clockwise from left) Siddiq Jafar Abdullah, Chrishawn Denardray Beal, Melvin Lamont Corbin, LeDarrell Javon Crockett, Nakia Robert Lydell Jones, Romello Shamar Jones, Jaray Day-Shawn Simmons. (Sonoma County Sheriff)

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Three more suspects sought in a violent series of Petaluma home invasions were arrested attempting to board a flight from San Francisco International Airport to the East Coast.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said the three were part of a group from Virginia and North Carolina who were targeting homes looking for marijuana plants. Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Spencer Crum said early Monday morning three residences along Eugenia Drive were robbed and homeowners tied up and pistol-whipped. However, none of the three homes had any marijuana nor anything to do with its cultivation or sale.

At around 7:00 p.m. Monday, three men were arrested at SFO while trying to board a flight. They were identified as 22-year-old Nakia Robert Lydell Jones, 20-year-old Romello Shamar Jones and 21-year-old Siddiq Jafar Abdullah, all from Richmond, Virginia.

Earlier Monday, four other people were arrested after the robberies and a chase of two separate suspect vehicles to Novato. They were identified as Chrisshawn Denardray Beal, 20; Ledarrell Javon Crockett, 28; and Jaray Day-Shawn Simmons, 28, of Winston-Salem NC; and Melvin Corbin, 19 of Richmond, Virginia.

They were arrested after a multi-agency search that lasted for hours after the suspects bailed out on foot near the San Marin Drive exit. The search triggered a shelter-in-place order for the Wood Hollow Drive neighborhood of Novato.

Crockett was arrested nearby after knocking on the front door of a home and asking the resident to call him an Uber, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said all seven were booked into the Sonoma County Jail on charges of robbery of an inhabited dwelling, burglary, false imprisonment, kidnapping and conspiracy. They are all being held on $1 million dollar bail, except for Beal who has a no bail warrant out of North Carolina.

Two other suspects, a man and a woman, were still being sought.