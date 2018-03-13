SEASIDE, Monterey County (CBS SF) – A warning of a suspicious person possibly armed on campus at California State University Monterey Bay Tuesday morning turned out to be a person carrying an umbrella.

Shortly after 11:00 a.m., the university’s official Twitter account said police were responding to a report of a suspicious person with “a possible weapon at his side.”

1/3 The @CSUMB_PD is currently responding to a report of a suspicious person on campus with a possible weapon at his side. This person has not yet been located. UPD is actively searching for the subject. — Cal State Monterey Bay (@CSUMB) March 13, 2018

The university went on to give a description of the person of interest and told people to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

About half an hour later, the school said there was no threat to campus after police made contact with the umbrella-carrying person.

4/4 UPD has made contact with the subject and confirmed NO threat to campus. Subject was carrying an umbrella. Thank you @CSUMB_UPD for your diligent response to this incident. — Cal State Monterey Bay (@CSUMB) March 13, 2018

According to a notification on the school website, CSU Monterey Bay is operating as normal as of Tuesday afternoon.

The school, with more than 7,500 students, is located at the former Fort Ord military base.