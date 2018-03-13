Filed Under:California State University Monterey Bay, CSUMB, Monterey, Umbrella

SEASIDE, Monterey County (CBS SF) – A warning of a suspicious person possibly armed on campus at California State University Monterey Bay Tuesday morning turned out to be a person carrying an umbrella.

Shortly after 11:00 a.m., the university’s official Twitter account said police were responding to a report of a suspicious person with “a possible weapon at his side.”

The university went on to give a description of the person of interest and told people to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

About half an hour later, the school said there was no threat to campus after police made contact with the umbrella-carrying person.

According to a notification on the school website, CSU Monterey Bay is operating as normal as of Tuesday afternoon.

Screenshot of an alert on the CSU Monterey Bay website on March 13, 2018. (CBS)

The school, with more than 7,500 students, is located at the former Fort Ord military base.

