SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – CHP officers in San Francisco found a lost 93-year-old man with his walker on I-280 Wednesday night and were able to reunite him with his family, authorities said.

Wednesday at around 8 p.m., CHP Sergeant Tam and Officer Karsant responded to call regarding a pedestrian on I-280 near King Street. They found a 93-year-old male with his walker on the shoulder of the freeway.

Sergeant Tam was able to communicate in Cantonese with the subject, but he did not know where he was or where he lived. However, the man mentioned Chinatown, leading CHP to take him to Chinatown in San Francisco.

There, they drove the subject around the area to see if he could remember where he lived. Unfortunately, the search was fruitless as the CHP sergeant and officer were unable to find his residence or any family members.

They proceeded to take the man to the San Francisco Police Department Central Station in nearby North to see if anyone there might recognize the gentleman.

Luckily, when they arrived at the station, the man’s family were already there filling out a missing persons report. The family was reunited with the subject, making for a happy ending to what could have been a tragic story.