(CBS)

YUBA CITY (AP) — Flood advisories are in place for parts of Northern California as a winter storm that dumped snow in the Sierra Nevada brings thunderstorms to lower elevations.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday urged motorists in Sutter, Yuba and Butte counties to drive with caution after more than an inch of rain flooded roadways.

Forecasters say periods of heavy snow and strong winds will continue Thursday into Saturday.

Read Also: Mother Nature Continues Her Wintry Onslaught On Tahoe

Some mountain areas could get up to 5 feet of snow.

Heavy snow will likely result in dangerous travel conditions beginning Thursday afternoon. 3 FEET of snow or more possible at pass levels through Saturday. Avoid travel if you can! #cawx pic.twitter.com/QcuzkLmsmr — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 15, 2018

In Southern California there’s a possibility of heavy rains early next week.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.