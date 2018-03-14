Filed Under:Butte County, Flood Advisories, Northern California, Sutter County, Yuba County
YUBA CITY (AP) — Flood advisories are in place for parts of Northern California as a winter storm that dumped snow in the Sierra Nevada brings thunderstorms to lower elevations.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday urged motorists in Sutter, Yuba and Butte counties to drive with caution after more than an inch of rain flooded roadways.

Forecasters say periods of heavy snow and strong winds will continue Thursday into Saturday.

Some mountain areas could get up to 5 feet of snow.

In Southern California there’s a possibility of heavy rains early next week.

