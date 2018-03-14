SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – As students across the nation participated in a national walkout against gun violence, San Leandro High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday after threatening graffiti was found on campus.

According to a statement from police, the graffiti threatened a possible shooting, which prompted district leaders to order the lockdown.

Police said the school grounds are being inspected and that the district is following all security procedures to ensure safety of students and staff.

Authorities also said students are not being dismissed at this time and that parents should not come to campus while the lockdown is in place.

Students posted on social media from their classrooms. One picture showed a group of students holding a banner that they would have held up if they could have participated in the walkout.

This was us only 5 minuets before the lockdown happened at San Leandro high school, we wanted our voices to be heard for the nation wide walk our walk at 10, such irony is sad pic.twitter.com/EQ6orDI5f3 — Julian (@Julian25L) March 14, 2018

All other schools in the San Leandro Unified School District are open, police said.

