SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A rear-end collision involving a bus and a trolley has led to six injuries and heavy congestion on Market Street in San Francisco Thursday morning, according to a fire spokesman.

The crash occurred in the 1000 block of Market Street around 10:10 a.m., according to San Francisco fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter.

Passengers on both vehicles suffered injuries, but the injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. Two people were transported to a hospital but the other four declined.

