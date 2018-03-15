SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A rear-end collision involving a bus and a trolley has led to six injuries and heavy congestion on Market Street in San Francisco Thursday morning, according to a fire spokesman.

The crash occurred in the 1000 block of Market Street around 10:10 a.m., according to San Francisco fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter.

Passengers on both vehicles suffered injuries, but the injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. Two people were transported to a hospital but the other four declined.

AVOID AREA 1000 block of Market COLLISION 6 injuries ALL NON life threatening expect traffic delays pic.twitter.com/M2SxVIoKIu — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) March 15, 2018

