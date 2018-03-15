POINT REYES STATION (CBS SF) — A Marin County Sheriff’s deputy responding to a call near Point Reyes Station died early Thursday when he lost control of his patrol car and careened into a tree, authorities said.

A sheriff’s department spokesman said the officer was responding to a call shortly after midnight of a crash on Highway 1 just north of Point Reyes Station. As he neared the accident scene, his vehicle went out of control as he entered a left curve in the roadway.

Emergency personnel from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, CHP, and Marin County Fire responded to the scene and closed Highway 1. Fire crews worked to extract the deputy from the vehicle and an air ambulance transport the injured officer to a local trauma center.

Unfortunately, the deputy was pronounced dead a short time later at Petaluma Valley Hospital.

“We are deeply saddened to report that despite valiant lifesaving efforts on the part of everyone involved, the deputy passed away,” the department said in a press release.

The identity of the deputy was not immediately released.