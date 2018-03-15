OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police have identified a man that officers shot and killed near the MacArthur BART station Sunday evening as 32-year-old Joshua Pawlik.

Oakland police also identified Sgt. Francisco Negrete, William Berger, Brandon Hraiz and Craig Tanaka as the officers who discharged their weapons in the incident.

Police said they received a report at 6:17 p.m. Sunday of a man down and armed with a gun.

When emergency medical personnel arrived, they saw the man was lying on the ground holding a semi-automatic firearm in the 900 block of 40th Street between two buildings. They immediately called in Oakland police.

Arriving officers tried to develop a “peaceful resolution,” asking Pawlik to put his gun down. He did not comply, according to police.

Police said the officers said that Pawlik posed an “immediate threat” with “the risk of death or serious bodily harm.” The officers then opened fire on him. Investigators did not specify how many times he was shot.

Pawlik was treated him for his wounds, but he died on the scene. The officers were wearing body-worn cameras at the time of his death, according to police.

Negrete has nine years of experience in the Oakland Police Department, Berger and Hraiz have four and Tanaka has two.

Police released a photo of the firearm they said they recovered after the shooting.

Oakland police and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office are conducting separate investigations into the police shooting.

