OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Four suspects are in custody Thursday afternoon after a snatch-and-grab robbery led to a police pursuit from Castro Valley to Oakland, according to an Alameda County sheriff’s sergeant.

Deputies responded to a report around 3:15 p.m. of a snatch-and-grab robbery on Lake Chabot Road.

A group of five individuals tried to grab a woman’s purse and she was injured in the ensuing altercation.

“She was an innocent victim targeted by this group to steal her property,” Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

They fled the scene in a vehicle but were soon found in the vicinity of Fairmont Drive and Foothill Way. During the pursuit, deputies discovered that the suspect’s black 2011 Subaru had allegedly been reported stolen.

The suspects crashed that car at least twice – once in San Leandro and again in Oakland – where the vehicle pursuit ended in the vicinity of MacArthur Boulevard and 108th Avenue.

Four suspects were apprehended, but based on footage from a news helicopter overhead another suspect was initially believed to be at large, according to Kelly.

Deputies searched yard to yard for the outstanding suspect with the assistance of the Oakland Police Department, the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department and unmanned aerial drones.

Authorities later confirmed that there were no outstanding suspects and called off the search.

Robbery/Pursuit update. 4 suspects in custody at Oakland Crash Scene. None outstanding for robberies in Castro Valley and San Leandro. pic.twitter.com/k61R3AqnIV — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) March 16, 2018

