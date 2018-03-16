(CBS SF) – O.J. Simpson said he is concerned he has CTE and voiced criticism about Colin Kaepernick’s protests in his first interview since his release from a Nevada prison nearly six months ago.

Simpson was interviewed by Tim Graham of The Buffalo News, which was summed up in a nearly 5,000-word report published Friday.

While the interview was originally supposed to cover football, Simpson went on to discuss a wide range of topics, including the 1994 murders of his estranged wife Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman (referenced as the “L.A. thing” and “all that L.A. crap”), along with his nine years in prison for kidnapping and armed robbery.

When asked if he thought if he had the degenerative brain disease, former NFL great Simpson said he didn’t know, but added, “I feel all right. But I have days when I can’t … I lose words, and I can’t come up with a simple word. I can’t remember a phone number, so forget that.”

Simpson said it happens when he is tired and that it is scary.

He also weighed in on the protests by players kneeling during the national anthem, which was started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the 2016 season.

“I think Colin made a mistake,” Simpson said. “I really appreciate what he was trying to say. I thought he made a bad choice in attacking the flag.”

“When he did it the first time,” Simpson added, “I thought, ‘Well, you took a gamble, and I give you credit.’ But it was him continuing to do it where he made the biggest mistake.”

Simpson, who is currently on parole, also said he may continue to live in Las Vegas even after he is allowed to leave the state.