Filed Under:2018 CBS Bay Area Spelling Bee, CBS Bay Area Spelling Bee, Spelling Bee
Amith Vasantha from Basis Independent Silicon Valley school in San Jose won the 2018 CBS Bay Area Spelling Bee. (CBS)

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Forty-four of the best student spellers in Bay Area, ages 8 to 14, came to the KPIX 5 studios in San Francisco on Saturday compete in the CBS Bay Area Spelling Bee regional finals.

In the end, the winning speller was Amith Vasantha from Basis Independent Silicon Valley in San Jose. He successfully spelled “clogwyn,” defined as a precipice or cliff by Webster’s dictionary.

The final rounds were especially tense, pitting Vasantha against Rishik Gandhasri, also from a San Jose school, Silver Oak Elementary, in a memorable back-and-forth showdown.

As the winner’s medal was being presented, the proceedings were interrupted by a brief challenge which was resolved by the judges in Vasantha’s favor.

Videos of each of the rounds in this exciting event are embedded below. (NOTE: will be updated after the broadcast)

ROUND 1


 

• • • •

ROUND 2


 

• • • •

ROUND 3


 

• • • •

ROUND 4


 

• • • •

ROUND 5


 

• • • •

FINAL ROUNDS


 

Comments
  1. Harper Jones (@JonesHarperGA) says:
    March 17, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    It is interesting how you never hear about Hispanics winning these contests.
    I guess they truly mean it when they say “No habla English”.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch