SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Forty-four of the best student spellers in Bay Area, ages 8 to 14, came to the KPIX 5 studios in San Francisco on Saturday compete in the CBS Bay Area Spelling Bee regional finals.
In the end, the winning speller was Amith Vasantha from Basis Independent Silicon Valley in San Jose. He successfully spelled “clogwyn,” defined as a precipice or cliff by Webster’s dictionary.
The final rounds were especially tense, pitting Vasantha against Rishik Gandhasri, also from a San Jose school, Silver Oak Elementary, in a memorable back-and-forth showdown.
As the winner’s medal was being presented, the proceedings were interrupted by a brief challenge which was resolved by the judges in Vasantha’s favor.
Videos of each of the rounds in this exciting event are embedded below. (NOTE: will be updated after the broadcast)
ROUND 1
ROUND 2
ROUND 3
ROUND 4
ROUND 5
FINAL ROUNDS
