SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters were battling a 4-alarm fire in North Beach, Saturday night.

Smoke could be seen from across the bay.

Big fire in North beach pic.twitter.com/m1zC0BeNwN — John Goodwin (@thejohngoodwin) March 18, 2018

#03178WF2 UPDATE PIO ON SCENE STAND BY FOR MEDIA STAGING pic.twitter.com/lv33KBv0Lz — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) March 18, 2018

Crews responded at about 7:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Union Street.

The fire impacted and forced the evacuation of several buildings and businesses.

Other buildings were impacted on Columbus Avenue, as well.

People were being told to avoid the area of Union Street and Columbus Avenue.

Authorities said no one was injured.