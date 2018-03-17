Filed Under:3-Alarm, 4-Alarm fire, Fire, North Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters were battling a 4-alarm fire in North Beach, Saturday night.

Smoke could be seen from across the bay.

Crews responded at about 7:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Union Street.

The fire impacted and forced the evacuation of several buildings and businesses.

Other buildings were impacted on Columbus Avenue, as well.

People were being told to avoid the area of Union Street and Columbus Avenue.

Authorities said no one was injured.

