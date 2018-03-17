THOUSAND OAKS (AP) — A man shot and killed someone at a Southern California mall and then turned the gun on himself.

Ventura County fire Capt. Steve Swindle says the shooter was wounded Saturday and taken to a hospital.

Swindle says there’s no threat to the public, but firefighters opened up a nearby fire station as a safety zone for shoppers.

The shooting occurred at The Oaks mall in the city of Thousand Oaks, about 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

Jeffrey Simpson was inside a department store when it suddenly went into lockdown.

The 17-year-old says he was buying pants at Nordstrom on Saturday afternoon when an announcement came over the intercom that there was a threat outside and all the doors would be locked.

Simpson, who was with his mother, says he didn’t hear any gunfire but saw emergency vehicles outside. He says they are both a little shaken and have been in the store for an hour.

Authorities say one person was killed and one injured but there are no outstanding suspects.

Simpson says he can’t believe something like this happened just a few minutes from his home.

The shooter’s name has not been released, or information as to the type of firearm he used.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.