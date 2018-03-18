Guns drugs and cash seized by Richmond Police

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Police in Richmond seized two guns, $38,000 in cash and over $9,000 worth of drugs after an investigation, the department reported Sunday.



Police said an anonymous resident sent them a tip about suspicious activities in the 500 block of 25th Street, and police obtained a search warrant after monitoring the location for several weeks.



Police said they then found over half a pound of cocaine, 222 pills of Xanax, 60 amphetamine pills and 35 grams of MDMA.



Police arrested a 30-year-old suspect, and said they also seized a .357 Sig Sauer pistol that had been stolen from Georgia, a .25-caliber semi-automatic pistol with an obscured serial number and $38,000 in cash.



Police said the street value for the confiscated drugs was $8,000 for the cocaine, and $1,500 for the pills.

