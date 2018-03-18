Filed Under:Alameda, posey tube, Transportation, Travel

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — A sinkhole that opened up near the Posey Tube between Oakland and Alameda will cause significant delays this week, according to Alameda Public Works officials.

The failure of an underground storm drain caused the sinkhole, according to the agency. Oakland Public Works is repairing the roadway.

One full lane will be closed to drivers leaving Alameda this week, the agency said.

The repair is “fast tracked” but the agency will update drivers on the status of the sinkhole on Monday.

Posey Tube begins on Webster Street in Alameda and goes underwater to connect with Harrison Street in Oakland.

