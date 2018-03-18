OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A sinkhole in the Posey Tube was slowing traffic for drivers traveling from Alameda to Oakland Sunday as crews scrambled to make repairs, according to authorities.

Cars were slowly making their way through the Posey Tube due to the lane shut down by Oakland Public Works for drivers entering it from the Alameda side.

The Posey Tube begins on Webster Street in Alameda and goes underwater to connect with Harrison Street in Oakland.

The delays are expected to get worse during Monday’s morning commute and could last through the better part of this week.

Crews were working to replace a broken storm drain that caused the sinkhole to open up near 6th and Harrison streets in Oakland. A city spokesperson said recent rains caused the sinkhole.

“It was awful. It took me about 40 minutes this afternoon,” Alameda resident Rick Martin said about the trip that usually takes five minutes.

The project is being fast tracked for completion, but officials are asking drivers to avoid the tube if possible by taking alternate routes. Otherwise, they need to allow for extra travel time.

“It’s going to make me have to get up earlier, and leave earlier and I have to go around,” said April Marshall of Alameda. “So it’s going to take longer. It already takes longer, because there’s only one tube to go through out.”

AC Transit officials said several of its lines will be rerouted due to the repairs.

Westbound lines 19, 20, W and O, and northbound lines 51A, 851 and 96 will have detours leaving Alameda beginning Monday morning.



The detours will be in effect until further notice.