SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Most cities in the Bay Area will see up to 1.5 inches of rain this week with the arrival of warm, wet “atmospheric river” storm system, according to the National Weather Service.

Beginning on Tuesday, there will be light to moderate rainfall in urban areas and possible heavy rain along the Big Sur coast in Monterey County.

The precipitation will be powered by a low-pressure “pinapple express” system tapping subtropical moisture from Hawaii. While the Bay Area will receive substantial rain, the precipitation will be even heavier in central and southern California.

Latest (12z) computer models keep heaviest rain south of #SF #BayArea (Big Sur to LA Basin). That said, another soggy week is likely as #MagnificentMarch continues. On/off rain Tuesday thru Thursday… @CBSSF #CAwx pic.twitter.com/mgQD95A8vm — Paul Deanno (@PaulDeannoKPIX) March 19, 2018

There might also be flooding in some low-lying or poorly drained urban areas, weather service officials said. Downed trees and power lines might also cause power outages.

Mountains in the North Bay and the Santa Cruz Mountains will receive between 1 to 3 inches of rain.

The Big Sur coast may also be susceptible to mudslides or debris flows, according to the weather service.

Weather service officials said the strongest winds are expected Tuesday and Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and they will stay between 20 and 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in mountain ridge and coastal areas.

