Yountville memorial (CBS)

YOUNTVILLE (KPIX 5) — Hundreds of people came together Monday evening to attend a solemn memorial honoring the three mental healthcare workers killed in a standoff on the grounds of the Yountville Veterans home.

More than a thousand people are expected to pay tribute. Pathway Home executive director Christine Loeber, 48, staff psychologist Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, 32, and staff psychologist Dr. Jennifer Gray Golick, 42, died instantly when they were shot with a rifle by former Pathway Home client Albert Wong, 36, in Madison Hall at the veterans’ home on March 9.

Shushereba’s unborn daughter Cecilia Rose Shushereba also died due to lack of oxygenated blood caused by her mother’s death, Napa County sheriff’s Capt. Steve Blower said.

Wong shot himself with a shotgun and died by suicide. He had been kicked out of the treatment program.

The doors to the theater opened at 4:30 p.m. Local community leaders, law enforcement as well as friends and family members were among those who arrived early.

Outside, a group of more than a dozen members of the American Legion are standing holding American flags, honoring the women who gave so much to the veteran community.

Earlier Monday, Gov. Jerry Brown issued a proclamation honoring the three female employees of The Pathway Home.

“Today we remember three brave women and unborn child who died that day. These women’s lives were cut short by a man they were trying to help,” Brown said in the proclamation.

Brown also ordered flags flown at half-staff today over the state Capitol.

“We honor these women for their dedication and service, for their bravery in the face of terror, for the compassion they brought to veterans and their communities and for the joy and love they shared with their families and loved ones. The loss to the entire community is immeasurable,” Brown said.