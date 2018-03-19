OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Both lanes of the eastbound Posey Tube were closed to traffic starting at 10 a.m. Monday morning to repair a sinkhole, according to the city of Alameda’s Public Works department.

The closer of the two lanes is expected to last until midnight Tuesday, officials said.

One lane of traffic had remained open through the weekend as crews began repair work at the eastern end of the tunnel where the tube connects Webster Street in Alameda to Harrison Street in Oakland.

Alameda Public Works officials warned residents to expect significant delays until repairs are made, which could last through the week but may finish sooner if weather cooperates.

The sinkhole opened up after an underground storm drain failed on Saturday, the department said. Oakland Public Works is completing repairs on the roadway, per Alameda Public Works. Posey Tube begins on Webster Street in Alameda and goes underneath the Oakland Inner Harbor to connect with Harrison Street in Oakland.

The Alameda-Contra Costa County Transit District said several of its lines will be rerouted due to the repairs. AC Transit said to expect peak commute times to be congested due to the repair work.

Westbound lines 19, 20, W and O, and northbound lines 51A, 851 and 96 will have detours leaving Alameda beginning Monday morning. The agency advised commuters to allow for extra time during the morning and evening while the repairs are completed.

