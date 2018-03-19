MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) – Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies safely rescued a stranded kayaker in Tomales Bay on Saturday.

A sheriff’s office helicopter was patrolling south Santa Rosa at about 2 p.m., but rerouted to Tomales Bay in Marin County when officers heard a water rescue dispatch over the radio.

The sheriff’s office said the helicopter reached the water in about seven minutes and a paramedic dressed in a wetsuit to enter the water.

The helicopter located a man who fell from his kayak between Pelican Point and Hog Island, the sheriff’s office said. His kayak was full of water and partially submerged while he hung onto its side.

The sheriff’s office said another kayaker was helping the man when they arrived, encouraging him and helping him stay afloat.

The helicopter landed at the Miller Park parking lot and the crew prepared for a long line rescue, the sheriff’s office said.

A paramedic attached himself to the bottom of the long line, was flown to the victim and secured him onto a rescue device.

Paramedics from the Marin County Fire Department treated the man for hypothermia once he arrived at the parking lot.

Officials said the man was in good condition after he removed his wet clothing and warmed up.

