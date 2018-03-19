TEMPE, Arizona (CBS SF) – A pedestrian was reportedly killed in a crash involving a self-driving car operated by Uber near Phoenix early Monday morning.

According to CBS affiliate KPHO-TV, a woman walking in a crosswalk was struck by the vehicle in the suburb of Tempe. Authorities said there was a person behind the wheel, but the vehicle was in autonomous mode at the time of the crash.

“She was transported to a local area hospital where she passed away from her injuries,” Tempe police said.

Authorities said the collision is under investigation. On Twitter, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the San Francisco-based company is fully cooperating with local authorities.

Some incredibly sad news out of Arizona. We’re thinking of the victim’s family as we work with local law enforcement to understand what happened. https://t.co/cwTCVJjEuz — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) March 19, 2018

Our hearts go out to the victim’s family. We’re fully cooperating with @TempePolice and local authorities as they investigate this incident. — Uber Comms (@Uber_Comms) March 19, 2018

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that it is also joining in the investigation.

NTSB sending team to investigate Uber crash in Tempe, Arizona. More to come. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) March 19, 2018

The New York Times reported that the company has suspended testing of self-driving vehicles in Tempe, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto.

The crash appears to be the first known death of a pedestrian struck by an autonomous vehicle on public roads, according to the Times.