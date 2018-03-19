PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A woman who eluded an intense Bay Area manhunt following a series of violent Petaluma home invasion robberies last week has been captured in North Carolina, authorities announced Monday.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department said Jade Lafay Johnson, a 19-year-old woman from Winston-Salem NC, was arrested during a traffic stop in her hometown last Thursday.

She was being held on $1 million bail and awaiting an extradition hearing.

Johnson was the eighth suspect taken into custody in last week’s home invasion robberies. An unnamed male suspect remains at large.

The suspects, who were primarily Richmond, VA and Winston-Salem NC, allegedly broke into three Petaluma homes on Eugenia Drive on March 12th, tied up occupants and pistol whipped one occupant. They were looking for marijuana but got the wrong homes.

Four men were arrested after a pursuit to Novato and three men were arrested later in the evening at San Francisco International Airport trying to board a plane to the East Coast.

The three men arrested while trying to board a flight have been identified as 22-year-old Nakia Robert Lydell Jones, 20-year-old Romello Shamar Jones and 21-year-old Siddiq Jafar Abdullah, all from Richmond, Virginia.

Four other people were arrested after the robberies and a chase of two separate suspect vehicles to Novato.

They have been identified as Chrisshawn Denardray Beal, 20; Ledarrell Javon Crockett, 28; and Jaray Day-Shawn Simmons, 28, of Winston-Salem NC; and Melvin Corbin, 19 of Richmond, Virginia.

The four were arrested after a multi-agency search that lasted for hours after the suspects bailed out on foot near the San Marin Drive exit. The search triggered a shelter-in-place order for the Wood Hollow Drive neighborhood of Novato.

Crockett was arrested nearby after knocking on the front door of a home and asking the resident to call him an Uber, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said all seven were booked into the Sonoma County Jail on charges of robbery of an inhabited dwelling, burglary, false imprisonment, kidnapping and conspiracy. They are all being held on $1 million dollar bail, except for Beal who has a no bail warrant out of North Carolina.