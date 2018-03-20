Filed Under:Berkeley, Berkeley Police, Missing boy, Search
(Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Police in Berkeley on Tuesday afternoon asked for the public’s help locating a missing 8-year-old by last seen near his elementary school, authorities said.

Berkeley police are looking for Duncaan Burdick, an 8-year-old white male with blond curly hair and blue eyes. He was last seen near Malcolm X Elementary School on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. travelling north on King Street.

Burdick was last seen wearing a blue t-rex hoodie, khaki pants and black rain boots.

Anyone with information that can assist in helping safely locate Burdick should call 911 or contact the Berkeley Police Department non-emergency line at 510-981-5900.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch