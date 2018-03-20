(Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Police in Berkeley on Tuesday afternoon asked for the public’s help locating a missing 8-year-old by last seen near his elementary school, authorities said.

Berkeley police are looking for Duncaan Burdick, an 8-year-old white male with blond curly hair and blue eyes. He was last seen near Malcolm X Elementary School on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. travelling north on King Street.

Burdick was last seen wearing a blue t-rex hoodie, khaki pants and black rain boots.

Anyone with information that can assist in helping safely locate Burdick should call 911 or contact the Berkeley Police Department non-emergency line at 510-981-5900.