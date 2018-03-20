SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Sonoma County Superior Court jury Tuesday afternoon convicted a former Boys and Girls Club of Sonoma Valley athletic director of sexually abusing boys age 14 and under.

Paul Dwayne Kilgore, 70, of Sonoma, was convicted of two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child and four counts of committing lewd and lascivious acts. The charges alleged he had substantial sexual contact with the victims.

The offenses occurred at Kilgore’s home and at local swimming pools, Deputy District Attorney Javier Vaca said.

Kilgore worked at the Boys and Girls Club for 10 years before resigning in 2013.

Healdsburg police received a report of suspicious behavior by Kilgore to two boys ages 11 and 12 at the Parkpoint Health Club in Healdsburg in August 2016, and Kilgore was arrested on Sept. 19, 2016.

Vaca said the offenses against three victims occurred in 2015 and 2016.

Kilgore is scheduled to be sentenced May 2. He is being held under no bail in Sonoma County Jail.

