MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF/KPIX) — The Bay Area’s foodie culture will be front and center at the royal wedding reception for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The couple has chosen pastry chef Claire Ptak, an organic baker from Marin County.

The announcement from Kensington Palace came Tuesday.

Ptak owns a bakery in London now, named Violet Cakes.

She shared the good news on Instagram.

“Kinda excited to announce this one,” she wrote. “Violet has been chosen to make the wedding cake for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They both share so many of the same values regarding food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and of course, flavour!”

So far, her post has gotten nearly 10,000 ‘likes.’

Ptak once worked at Berkeley’s famed Chez Panisse.

The royal couple has asked her to create an organic lemon elderflower cake. It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.

According to tradition, there are always two cakes at royal wedding receptions, and the the traditional flavor of the first is fruitcake. The second cake is traditionally chosen by the prince.

After the couple ties the knot, slices of cake are mailed out with the thank yous as a memento.

From the looks of it, Ptak and her team of bakers is back to business as usual, if that’s possible after an announcement like this.

The menu at Violet Cakes still looks straight out of a Bay Area foodie playbook.

Currently they are serving a Persian breakfast, consisting of “Mirinda tomato toast, kimchi and blue cheese toastie (all served with slow fermented pickles.sic)”

In typical Bay Area foodie fashion, Ptak ends the post with, “Did you try the rhubarb cream puff yesterday, anyone?”

CBSSF.com writer, producer Jan Mabry is also executive producer Bay Sunday, Black Renaissance and host of The Bronze Report. She lives in Northern California. Follow her on Twitter @janmabr.