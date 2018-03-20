AUSTIN, Texas (CBS SF) — Another explosion has been reported in Austin, Texas; the latest in a series of explosions in the city which authorities have attributed to a serial bomber.

FINAL Multiple assets #ATCEMS @AustinFireInfo @Austin_Police on scene Brodie Ln/W Slaughter Ln (1902) reported explosion: #ATCEMSMedics transported ~30s male with potentially serious, not expected to be life threatening, injuries to St Davids South Austin. No further info avail. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 21, 2018

The explosion happened at a Goodwill store in the southern part of Austin Tuesday evening. It was the sixth explosion in the area this month.

The Austin-Travis County EMS Twitter account said the explosion injured a man in his 30s but that the injuries were not expected to be life-threatening. No further details were immediately available.

LIVE NOW: Explosion at Goodwill store in south Austinhttps://t.co/QtdHFYcunO pic.twitter.com/7iaNo62CbP — KXAN News (@KXAN_News) March 21, 2018

The bombings in the city this month have killed two people and injured four others. Early Tuesday morning, a package bomb exploded at a Austin-area FedEx distribution center. Authorities said the package bomb was sent from a FedEx office in Austin and was addressed to a home in Austin.

ATF, @FBI & @Austin_Police confirm that two packages located at two separate FedEx facilities in Austin/San Antonio area on 3/20/2018 are connected to the four previous package explosions that occurred between 3/2 and 3/18 in Austin, TX — ATF Houston (@ATFHou) March 20, 2018

A second package bomb was discovered Tuesday at another FedEx facility near the Austin airport. Authorities believe both were sent from same Austin FedEx office, which is 3.5 miles south of where the latest explosion happened and on the same street.