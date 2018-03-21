OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Authorities at Fremont High School in Oakland briefly put the school on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student was found to have a handgun, according to a district spokesperson.

Oakland Unified School District Director of Communications John Sasaki said that a student at Fremont High was brought into the school’s main office Wednesday morning to discuss an unrelated issue with school police.

According to Sasaki, the student began to act suspiciously. When school police asked the student if they were armed, it turned out the student had a loaded handgun in their waistband.

School police officers secured the gun and placed the student under arrest, Sasaki said.

School police investigators said there was no indication of a threat to any individual student or to the campus as a whole. So far, there has been no explanation as to why the student had the weapon.

Sasaki said the Fremont High campus was briefly locked down, but was lifted shortly after the student with the weapon was taken into custody. All students and staff are safe.